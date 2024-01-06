Two youngsters among 3 killed in road mishaps

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 5

In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old girl, Simpi, lost her life while crossing a road near Jalandhar Bypass.

The victim’s father, Ajay Kumar, filed an FIR, accusing an unidentified driver of fatally injuring his daughter with the vehicle. Simpi succumbed to her injuries on the spot. A case has been registered on Thursday against the unidentified vehicle driver.

In the second mishap, a 37-year-old cyclist died in a road mishap after his bicycle was allegedly hit by a speeding car on the highway near Baddowal on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Gurdeep Singh of Baddowal. Victim’s father Charanjit Singh alleged that the driver of the car hit his son’s bicycle, resulting in the victim falling down on the road and succumbing to injuries on the spot. His cycle got badly damaged. A case has been registered against the car driver, Sunil Kumar of Jalalabad.

In another incident, a 20-year-old youth lost his life after being mowed down by a bus on the Southern Bypass near Jawaddi. He has been identified as Rohit Giri. As per the complaint filed by victim’s uncle Anil Kumar, he and his nephew travelled in a private bus to Ludhiana on January 2. As it approached Jawaddi, Anil exited from the rear door of the bus but when Rohit tried to exit from the front door, the driver accelerated the vehicle, causing Rohit to fall.

He got crushed under its rear tyres. He was rushed to the CMCH and succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. A case has been registered against the bus driver, Resham Singh of Bathinda district.