Two youngsters die as truck hits motorcycle

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 15

Two youths died in a accident that occurred on the Malerkotla road in Khanna late last night. Their motorcycle collided head-on with a truck coming from the Malerkotla side.

As per information, the duo had suffered serious injuries in the accident. People rushed them to the Civil Hospital, Khanna, where after first aid, both of them were referred to a private hospital due to their critical condition. However, they succumbed to their injuries on the way to the private hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Preet and Kala, residents of Barnala. Both of the victims were working in Khanna.

They were staying in a rented house in Khanna. Both were returning home after work when they met with the tragedy.

Dr Navdeep Jassal at the Civil Hospital said when the duo were brought to the hospital, their condition was serious. While trying to stabilise them, they were referred to a private hospital. But both of them died on the way. On the other hand, the police started a probe in the incident.

