Two youths booked for raping minor

A minor girl of Jaspal Bangar village was allegedly raped by two youths, one of them a resident of Lohara village.

A case against the suspects has been registered at the Sahnewal police station on the complaint of the mother of the girl under various sections of the BNS and POCSO Act. The medical examination report of the victim is awaited.

The mother of the 14-year-old girl had complained to the Sahnewal police that on July 7, her daughter was returning after school when she was waylaid by Manoj Kumar of Jaspal Bangar village and Shubam. Manoj forcibly took her to his house and asked her to change her uniform and wear his pant and shirt. “Then he took the victim to Shubam’s house where they both raped her. As my daughter tried to shout for help, they tortured her physically and threatened her.

Later, the suspects took her to Amritsar by train where they again took turns to violate her. My daughter somehow escaped from the place on July 9 and returned home in a shocking state,” she said.

Balvir Singh said the medical examination of the minor had been conducted and the report was pending.

“The suspects are on the run but they would be in police net soon,” he said.