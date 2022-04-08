Two youths booked for sharing porn on FB, Instagram

Ludhiana, April 7
The Khanna police registered two cases against two youths for sharing pornography on Facebook and Instagram.
Cases were registered after in-charge of the Khanna cyber cell Inspector Sandeep Kumar conducted an inquiry.
In the first case, the police on Wednesday registered a case against Amritpal Singh of Mushkabad, Samrala. The case was registered after conducting an inquiry into the complaint received by the Khanna police.
The police said Amritpal had shared a porn video of a child with hen on his Instagram account and sharing such pornographic content is punishable under law. The accused was yet to be arrested in the case, the police added.
Another case was registered against Paramvir Singh of Manupur, Samrala, on Wednesday. He had shared child pornography on his Facebook page.
The police said after receiving complaints, Facebook and Instagram accounts were identified. Mobile number attached with these accounts were used to identify the account holders, the police added.
