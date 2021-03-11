Two youths shot at in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, August 14
Despite heavy security arrangements in view of Independence Day and presence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the city, car-borne assailants shot at two youths at the Phase 1 Dugri market on Sunday night.
The injured have been identified as Kaka Kohli and Vicky. Both suffered one bullet injury each and are undergoing treatment in a private hospital. The injured are reported to be stable.
After the incident, senior police officials rushed to the spot and launched a manhunt to identify the assailants. Old enmity was cited as the cause behind the incident.
