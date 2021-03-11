Two youths shot at in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 14

Despite heavy security arrangements in view of Independence Day and presence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the city, car-borne assailants shot at two youths at the Phase 1 Dugri market on Sunday night.

The injured have been identified as Kaka Kohli and Vicky. Both suffered one bullet injury each and are undergoing treatment in a private hospital. The injured are reported to be stable.

After the incident, senior police officials rushed to the spot and launched a manhunt to identify the assailants. Old enmity was cited as the cause behind the incident.