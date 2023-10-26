Two-yr-old child dies in mishap

Ludhiana, October 25
A two-year-old child died in a road accident in Sidhwan Bet.
The child’s parents also sustained injuries when their motorcycle collided with a scooter. According to the information, the toddler suffered a severe head injury after falling on the road. Following the incident, the police registered an FIR against the scooter rider, identified as Charanjit Singh, from Salempura village.
Sonam, the mother of the victim, who resides at Sherewal village, said her husband was riding the motorcycle and she was riding pillion, holding their two-year-old son Arshdeep Singh in her lap.
She said as they reached near a nursing home in Sidhwan Bet, a scooter turned without using turn signal, leading to the collision between the two two-wheelers. Passers-by rushed the injured couple and their son to a hospital. Later, the child breathed his last. The man sustained significant injuries in the accident.
A case has been registered at the Sidhwan Bet police station against the suspect under Sections 279, 337, 338, 427 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
