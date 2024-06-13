Tyre godown reduced to ashes in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 12

A tyre godown at Chandan Nagar caught fire today. However, the fire was timely doused and no casualties were reported.

As per Fire Department officials, they got a call at 9:15 am about the fire incident at Chandan Nagar. Three fire brigades were sent to douse the fire at a residence-cum-godown in street number 4.

The stock was reduced to ashes, but the fire was doused by the firefighters timely. The exact cause of fire is uncertain. Meanwhile, panic gripped in entire city as huge flames of fire erupted from the area.

