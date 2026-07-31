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Home / Ludhiana / Tyre theft gang strikes again in Ludhiana, MUV of minister’s kin targeted

Tyre theft gang strikes again in Ludhiana, MUV of minister’s kin targeted

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:21 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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All tyres of an Innova parked on GADVASU campus in Ludhiana were stolen by thieves.
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A gang involved in stealing car tyres has become active once again in Ludhiana. Several such incidents had been reported earlier also, some of which had been solved by the police.

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The latest case has been reported inside the GADVASU campus, where thieves targeted a vehicle belonging to a Punjab minister’s relative, who is a final-year veterinary student, and managed to steal all four tyres along with the rims after placing the vehicle on bricks. CCTV footage has captured the suspects committing the theft. The footage also shows how they placed the car on bricks, removed the tyres along with the rims, and fled.

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After the incident, the student has accused the university administration of not taking his complaint seriously. Despite the security arrangements on the campus, the thieves boldly executed the theft, creating fear among students, as several vehicles are parked on the campus.

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The victim, Gurarmanpreet Singh, a final-year veterinary student and a resident of Middu Khera village in Sri Muktsar Sahib, who is currently staying in G-8 hostel in GADVASU, confirmed that all four tyres of his Innova Crysta, along with the rims, had been stolen.

In his complaint to the police, the victim stated that he had parked his vehicle near the G-8 hostel in GADVASU around 9 pm the previous night. The next morning, a car washer informed him over the phone that all four tyres were missing. When he reached the spot, he found the car resting on bricks without the tyres.

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The student said Ludhiana police were conducting an investigation into the matter and he had no grudge against the police, but university officials failed to provide any satisfactory reply.

The student alleged that despite being informed about the incident, campus officials did not take his complaint seriously. He said if vehicles of students were not safe even inside the campus, serious questions are being raised about the security arrangements.

On the basis of the complaint, PAU police station registered a case against unidentified persons. A few days ago, all tyres of a Fortuner had been stolen near the DC residence and police had arrested the accused within a few days.

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