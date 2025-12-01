DT
Home / Ludhiana / U-14 hockey tourney begins at PAU today

U-14 hockey tourney begins at PAU today

Eight teams are participating in championship

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:24 AM Dec 24, 2025 IST
The Aryan Cup Hockey Tournament is all set to begin at the Punjab Agricultural University’s Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday. The Under-14 boys’ tournament will be held on a league-cum-knockout basis from December 24 to 29.

The Aryan Hockey Club will organise the tournament in the memory of former hockey player and local sports enthusiast Jagbir Singh Grewal.

The eight teams participating in the tournament are Surjit Hockey Academy (Jalandhar), Guru Nanak Hockey Academy (Chahal Kalan, Gurdaspur), Khalsa Hockey Academy (Mehta, Amritsar), Sports Centre (Kila Raipur, Ludhiana), Mohali Hockey Academy, Malwa Hockey Academy (Ludhiana), Baba Fateh Singh Hockey Academy (Harchowal, Gurdaspur) and Baba Pallah Sports Club and Welfare Society (Butala, Amritsar).

The Aryan Hockey Club will also hold hockey clinics from 10 am to 1.30 pm every day for all participating teams under the supervision of former India player and coach Sukhvir Singh Grewal. The clinics will be held in collaboration with the Punjab Sports Department and Hockey Punjab.

