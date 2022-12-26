U-15 Cricket Tournament for Trident Cup: Arnav Srivastava steers Ludhiana to victory over Nawanshahr

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 25

Arnav Srivastava (54 runs and 1 for 10) steered Ludhiana to a comfortable 83-run victory over hosts Nawanshahr in the first group B league match in the Punjab State Inter-District (U-15) Cricket Tournament for Trident Cup, played at Arya College ground, Nawanshahr, on Saturday.

The match was restricted to 31-overs a side due to bad weather. Ludhiana skipper Rehaan Attri won the toss and chose to bat first.

Ludhiana scored 156 runs for the loss of eight wickets in which the main contributors were Arnav Srivastava and Karandeep Singh. Arnav made 54 runs off 86 balls with the help of two boundaries and Karandeep chipped in with 29 runs which came off 24 balls. Chasing the target, Nawanshahr could muster 73 runs and their innings folded in 24.3 overs. In the second match, Ludhiana will take on Mohali at Nawanshahr on December 26.