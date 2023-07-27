U-15 CRICKET TOURNEY: Ludhiana eves triumph over Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, July 26

Ludhiana recorded an emphatic 193-run victory over Hoshiarpur in the second league match in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District Women (U-15) One Day Cricket Tournament. The match was played at Hoshiarpur on Wednesday.

Batting first, the visitors posted a challenging total of 218 runs after losing three wickets. The main contributors were Divya Rajput (61*), Malika Mar (30*) and Manya Verma, who scored 35 runs. Jasmine of Hoshiarpur grabbed all three wickets after conceding 55 runs in seven overs.

Target set by Ludhiana turned out to be an uphill task as the hosts Hoshiarpur wilted under pressure and their innings folded in just 20 overs at 25 runs. The highlight of the innings was a devastating bowling by Ludhiana’s Panmeet Kaur Bindra who sent down six overs, gave away only six runs and scalped six victims while Varsha Rani captured three wickets for one run and helped their side wrap up the issue without being challenged. After two matches, Ludhiana secured six points. Earlier, the match played between Ludhiana and Ropar on July 22 was abandoned due to rain.

