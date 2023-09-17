U-16 Basketball: 3 Punjab lads in India’s squad forAsia cup

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 16

Three players from the state have been selected in the Indian U-16 basketball team for the upcoming FIBA Asian Championship to be held at Doha in Qatar from September 17 to 24.

Jagmeet Singh from Hoshiarpur, Tejinderbir Singh from Jalandhar and Harjeet Singh from Patiala have made it to the Indian team for the Asian Championship. They are currently undergoing training with other selected players at Indore under the guidance of international coaches Rajan Sharma and Ram Kumar.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, honorary general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association (PBA), said, “The association is quite upbeat about the selection of these three players from the state. There is huge potential in the trio and they will hopefully excel at international-level tournaments.”

PBA president Rajdeep Singh Gill, who is a former DGP of Punjab, and PBA senior vice-president Yurinder Singh Hayer congratulated the players, their coaches and parents on the selection.

#Hoshiarpur