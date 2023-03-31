U-16 cricket tourney: Ludhiana in tight spot against F'garh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 30

Ludhiana were in a tight position against Fatehgarh Sahib in their first innings of the second league match in the Punjab State Inter-District (U-16) Cricket Tournament being played at Ropar on Thursday.

In reply to Fatehgarh Sahib's first innings total of 149 runs, Ludhiana were in deep trouble, with just 75 runs on board after losing seven wickets.

Batting first after winning the toss, Fatehgarh Sahib were off to a sedate start, losing opener Samarpreet Singh at a total of 32. However, Amanpreet Rai kept his composure despite losing his partners.

He was dismissed with the scoreboard reading 103 for three after 32.2 overs, having contributed 66 invaluable runs. This was followed by a collapse, as Fatehgarh Sahib's first innings culminated at 149 runs in 60.1 overs. Prasannjit Garaya chipped in with 20 runs.

For Ludhiana, Yuvraj Singh secured three wickets for 29 runs, Parveen Giri got rid of three batsmen and Divyam Sharma captured two wickets for 27 runs.