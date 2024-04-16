U-16 Cricket Tourney: Ludhiana’s campaign ends with just 7 points

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 15

The fourth and last league match in group B played between Ropar and Ludhiana on April 14 and 15 at Ropar in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-16) Cricket Tournament remained unresolved, however, on the basis of first innings lead the former secured three points while the visitors had to content with just one point.

In reply to Ludhiana’s first innings score of 110 all out in 40.4 overs, Ropar declared their first innings at 217 for six after 60.4 overs. Yuvraj Singh top scored with 87 runs and was followed by Jasmeen Kang and Jaskirat Singh who made 43 and 28 runs, respectively. For Ludhiana, Arshit Arora and Shiven Sood captured three and two wickets after giving away 57 and 43 runs, respectively. Trailing by 107 runs, Ludhiana, in their second innings, scored 154 runs for the loss of three wickets in 39 overs in which Hemant Verma contributed 80 runs.

With this, Ludhiana completed their league phase in which they played four matches all of which remained undecided. Ludhiana gained lead in one match and conceded defeat in the remaining three matches thus, their campaign concluded with seven points as they exit the tournament.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Ropar