U-16 Cricket Tourney: Mohali score 262 runs in 1st innings against Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 2

Thanks to a fine century by Sreshjot Singh (104), Mohali posted a decent total of 262 runs in the first innings against Ludhiana on the opening day of the two-day league match in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-16) Cricket Tournament being played at PCA Stadium, Mullanpur (Mohali) on Sunday.

Put into bat, Mohali were off to a sedate start and were eventually bowled out in 82.3 overs. The highlight of their innings was a contribution of 104 runs by Sreshjot who faced 137 balls and hit 14 boundaries.

Other notable scorers were Aryan Singh Sidhu (30), Shanit Gaur (31), Madhav Kapoor (19) and Gursimran Singh, who made 17 runs.

For Ludhiana, Karanveer Singh was the pick of bowlers, scalping five victims after giving away 70 runs, while Adhiraj Singh Mangat and Parveen Giri captured two wickets after conceding 26 and 33 runs, respectively.

At draw of stumps, Ludhiana, in their first innings, were 18 for one after five overs. Karanveer Singh and Parveen Giri were at the crease with 8 and 5 against their names. Karandeep Singh Sidhu was out on a duck.