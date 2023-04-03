U-16 Cricket Tourney: Mohali score 262 runs in 1st innings against Ludhiana

Ludhiana, April 2
Thanks to a fine century by Sreshjot Singh (104), Mohali posted a decent total of 262 runs in the first innings against Ludhiana on the opening day of the two-day league match in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-16) Cricket Tournament being played at PCA Stadium, Mullanpur (Mohali) on Sunday.
Put into bat, Mohali were off to a sedate start and were eventually bowled out in 82.3 overs. The highlight of their innings was a contribution of 104 runs by Sreshjot who faced 137 balls and hit 14 boundaries.
Other notable scorers were Aryan Singh Sidhu (30), Shanit Gaur (31), Madhav Kapoor (19) and Gursimran Singh, who made 17 runs.
For Ludhiana, Karanveer Singh was the pick of bowlers, scalping five victims after giving away 70 runs, while Adhiraj Singh Mangat and Parveen Giri captured two wickets after conceding 26 and 33 runs, respectively.
At draw of stumps, Ludhiana, in their first innings, were 18 for one after five overs. Karanveer Singh and Parveen Giri were at the crease with 8 and 5 against their names. Karandeep Singh Sidhu was out on a duck.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi in Surat today to challenge his conviction in defamation case
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, chief ministers of three Congress-rul...
'Go and appeal but why this drama': BJP on Rahul Gandhi's expected show of strength in Surat
Rahul is expected to be accompanied by Rajasthan CM Ashok Ge...
Amritpal Singh trail: Uttar Pradesh gurdwara under scanner after CCTV footage found 'missing'
Police team in Pilibhit to investigate the matter
Video: Here is what Deep Sidhu's girlfriend said on Amritpal Singh, reviving 'Waris Punjab De'
Deep Sidhu's girlfriend visits Golden Temple on actor's b’da...
Police recover arms, explosives from package suspected to be dropped by drone in J-K's Samba
Package contains three China-made pistols, six magazines, 48...