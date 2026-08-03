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Home / Ludhiana / U-17 basketball championship in Ludhiana from August 11

U-17 basketball championship in Ludhiana from August 11

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Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:46 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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The Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) will organise the U-17 Punjab Youth Basketball Championship for Boys and Girls at Guru Nanak Stadium, from August 11 to 14. The event is expected to bring together the state’s most promising young basketball talent.

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In a circular issued by PBA general secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal, all zonal incharges have been directed to complete their respective zonal championships by August 8 and forward the names of the top two qualifying teams of the boys’ and girls’ sections. The association has made it clear that no zone will be permitted to send more than two teams in either category.

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The PBA has instructed zonal officials to adhere strictly to the schedule to ensure the smooth conduct of the state championship. The event is expected to witness keen competition as teams from different districts battle for state honours and an opportunity to showcase the depth of basketball talent emerging from Punjab.

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As per the eligibility criteria, only players born on or after January 1, 2001, will be eligible to participate. The association has also made the verification process stringent, directing that every participant must produce original birth certificates at the venue. It has further stipulated that the player’s birth should have been registered within three years to curb age-related discrepancies and ensure fair competition.

Dhaliwal urged all zonal incharges to complete the qualification process with the stipulated time and submit entries without delay so that the championship could be conducted in an organised and transparent manner. He added that any clarification regarding the tournament or eligibility rules could be sought from him over phone no 9814168717.

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