U-19 cricket: Ropar score 267 runs against Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 6

A resilient knock of 91 runs by number seven batsman Aaryan Malhotra and an equally valuable contribution of an unbeaten 85 run by Aarush Manchanda helped hosts Ropar reach a fighting total of 267 runs in the first innings against Ludhiana on Tuesday. The match was being played as part of the Punjab State Inter-District (U-19) Cricket Tournament at Ropar.

Batting first after winning the toss, Ropar batsmen found themselves in deep trouble (85 for 7 after 37 overs). Aaryan rose to the occasion and pulled his side out of the woods. He shared a 125-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Aarush.

For the visitors, Shivam Verma was the main wicket taker, scalping six victims from the opposing side for 59 runs. Anmoljeet Singh secured three wickets for 44 runs and Jagshan Singh Cheema grabbed one wicket for 39 runs for his team.

Ludhiana began their reply on a solid note, posting a decent total of 43 runs in nine overs. Openers Karanveer Rana and Jaiveer Singh Juneja were at the crease with 26 and 16 runs, respectively.