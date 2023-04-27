U-19 Cricket Tourney: Ludhiana log third consecutive victory

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 26

Ludhiana beat Fatehgarh Sahib by seven wickets in the third league match to record their third consecutive victory in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District U-19 Women’s One-Day Cricket Tournament played at Ropar on Wednesday.

In the earlier matches, Ludhiana had defeated Ropar by 279 runs and Ropar by 188 runs.

Batting first, Fatehgarh Sahib were clueless against Ludhiana bowlers as their inning collapsed at 52 runs in 26.5 overs. As many as eight players were back into the pavilion without contributing a single run. Sania Rajpur remained unconquered on 12 while Pranjal Kwatra chipped in with 11 runs.

For Ludhiana, Moli Gosal was the wrecker-in-chief, scalping five victims for 24 runs and Parineeta Saroha grabbed three wickets after conceding only two runs while Sazaljeet Kaur secured two wickets for nine runs.

Chasing a small target, Ludhiana needed 14.2 overs and surpassed the total after losing only three wickets. Panmeet Kaur Bindra made 13 runs while Seema Purohit and Manya Verma scored 10 runs each to help their side achieve the target.

For the losing side, Tess S captured two wickets after giving away 21 runs and Prabhleen Kaur took one wicket for six runs.