U-19 Inter District Tourney: Mohali gains 56-run lead over Ludhiana

Ludhiana, May 26

The two-day third league match of Group B between Ludhiana and Mohali in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-19) Cricket Tournament for Dhruv Pandove Trophy remained unresolved. The match concluded at Mohali on Sunday.

In reply to Ludhiana’s first innings total of 354 for four, Mohali resumed their first innings at overnight score of one for no loss and went on to score 410 runs for the loss of five wickets, thus gaining a lead of 56 runs.

The highlight of Mohali’s innings was valuable contributions by Jatinder Singh (103), Rizu Shrivastwa (65), Ankit Singh (62 not out), Gursimran Singh (57), Sukhman Preet Singh (45), Sourish Sanwal (41) and Ayushmaan (23 not out).

On the basis of first innings lead, Mohali got three points and Ludhiana had to content with one point.

The fourth and last league match of Group B between Ludhiana and Ropar is scheduled to be played at Ropar on May 28 and 29.

