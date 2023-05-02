U-19: Ludhiana qualify for final

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 1

The semifinal between Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-19) Women’s One-Day Cricket Tournament, scheduled for today at Hoshiarpur, was abandoned due to rain. However, Ludhiana were declared winners on the basis of higher points secured in the league phase.

In the league matches, Ludhiana had defeated Ropar by 279 runs, outplayed Moga by 188 runs and got the better of Fatehgarh Sahib by seven wickets.

The final is slated for May 3.