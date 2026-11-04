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Home / Ludhiana / U-19 school hockey tourney off to energetic start in Ludhiana

U-19 school hockey tourney off to energetic start in Ludhiana

70th Punjab Schools Hockey Tournament kicks off

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:46 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Players in action during a match in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman
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The 70th Punjab Schools Hockey Tournament for Boys U-19 got off to an exciting start on Tuesday at the Olympian Prithipal Singh Stadium at Punjab Agricultural University here.

As many as 24 teams are participating in the four-day tournament.

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The opening day’s proceedings witnessed some emphatic victories, with Mohali and Amritsar registering identical 10-0 wins. Mohali thrashed Faridkot and Amritsar handed a crushing defeat to Hoshiarpur. Ludhiana also made a positive start, defeating Sangrur 4-0

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Punjab State Institute of Sports (PIS), Jalandhar, also made a strong statement with a convincing 7-0 victory over Ferozepur. Jalandhar defeated Ropar 6-0 and Jarkhar Wing began its campaign with a narrow but significant 1-0 win over Fazilka.

In other encounters, Patiala beat Muktsar 2-0 and Bathinda overcame Fazilka with the same scoreline. The match between PIS Ludhiana and Mohali ended in a goalless draw.

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