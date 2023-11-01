U-23 tourney: City cricketer Aradhya takes three wickets, helps Punjab win against Maharashtra

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 31

Right arm fast-medium bowler, Aradhya Shukla of Ludhiana city, played a stellar role in Punjab’s victory over Maharashtra in the Men’s U-23 State A Cricket Tournament being organised at multiple venues across the country by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In the opening match of this One-Day match series, played at Kholvad Gymkhana Stadium, Surat on October 28 Punjab beat Maharashtra by 43 runs to start the tournament on a high note.

Batting first, Punjab scored 224 for the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. In the second innings they limited their opponents’ to 181 runs with six overs remaining. Aradhya played a significant role with the ball in the match. He bowled nine overs, conceded 29 runs with an economy of 3.22 and scalped three wickets to help his side wrap up the match comfortably. He was declared man of the match.

Aradhya, a student of DAV Public School, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar branch has been a consistent performer in the past couple of years. He performed exceedingly well in the CK Nayudu Trophy (17 wickets in three matches) and Cooch Behar Trophy (24 wickets in six matches) and for his notable performance, Aradhya was selected by the BCCI among 25 others (U-19) to attend an advanced training camp at the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru.

Amandeep Singh, his coach, said the talented cricketer has received a message from the BCCI ensuing his selection in the Men’s U-19 One Day Challenger Trophy in which four teams namely A, B, C and D will be seen in action. Aradhya will represent team D in this competition which will commence on November 3.

“On the basis of players’ performance in this tournament, India U-19 will be finalised for the Junior Asia Cup to be held in Afghanistan and Junior World Cup to be conducted in West Indies,” said Singh.

#Cricket #Maharashtra