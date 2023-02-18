Ubhi takes over as acting chief

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Feb 17

A day after a no-trust motion was passed against the Ahmedgarh Municipal Council president Vikas Krishan Tandon, senior vice-president Kamaljit Singh Ubhi took over as the acting president during a function held at Town Hall here today.

Executive officer of the Ahmedgarh Municipal Council, Gurcharan Singh, said the process for de-notification of Tandon had been started.

“As we have already forwarded the communications regarding no-trust motion being passed against Vikas Krishan Tandon, the senior vice-president is now authorised to function as the acting president until a new incumbent is elected,” Gurcharan Singh. Thanking residents and councillors for putting their faith in him as the acting president, Ubhi promised to provide all residents with basic amenities.

He called upon office-bearers of various organisations to be part of the administration by contributing to the development of their localities.

“Now that I have been entrusted with this important responsibility, I will try my best to make the functioning of the council a memorable one. All suggestions and ideas would be discussed in the house,” Ubhi said, adding that efforts would be made to fetch adequate grants for the area with the help of AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra.