UCPMA elections: Presiding officer accused of bias towards one group

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 27

Ahead of the United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) elections that are scheduled for August 31, allegations were levelled against the presiding officer for taking side of one group that was in power till now.

The association members and many former office-bearers of the UCPMA said that it was never witnessed in the history of the association’s elections that the presiding officer was biased. “This time, he took the nomination papers of candidates to his house without taking the other two members of the poll committee in confidence,” alleged one of them.

FICO president Gurmit Singh Kular said that elections were held three to four times under his guidance. “Once a person becomes a presiding officer, he becomes unbiased. But this time, the presiding officer is openly taking sides of one group, which is unjustified. After scrutiny, names are displayed openly on the same day, but the presiding officer took the nomination papers home to tamper with them. This is certainly not fair and transparent,” the FICO president said.

Another association member Avtar Singh Bhogal said that they had to report the matter to the police, after which papers were brought in the office. He asked, “How can we expect free and fair elections this time?”

Presiding officer Rajan Garg confirmed that due to ‘safety reasons’, he had taken papers home. He added that a few members informed the police about it and he brought back the papers.

Garg denied taking anyone into confidence about taking papers to his house. He said that the other group was frustrated and raising unnecessary hue and cry. The other committee members said that all the papers were seen and the issue was sorted out.