UCPMA poll panel issues guidelines, campaigning till Aug 30

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, August 22

The election committee for the United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) poll has warned the association members that any misconduct will not be tolerated.

The three members of the committee, chaired by presiding officer Rajan Gupta, said that it had come to their attention that lavish cocktail parties were hosted in resorts and palaces by various groups and candidates during the past UCPMA election campaigns.

They said that this not only led to excessive expenditure, but also consumed valuable time of the association members. Implementing reforms was crucial to ensure free, fair and transparent elections and curb malpractices, they added.

Gupta said that hosting any form of lunch, dinner or cocktail parties and use of alcohol during the campaign, directly or indirectly under the veil of meetings of any other associations or individuals by the candidates or their supporters was strictly prohibited.

Giving guidelines on door-to-door campaign, the committee members said that the candidates or their supporters were encouraged to undertake door-to-door campaigns but were expected to maintain decency and respect.

One of the poll committee members said, “The candidates may release their vision document or manifesto, outlining their ideology, intentions, development policies etc. These can be distributed to members via post or social media.”

The panel further asserted that while the use of social media platforms was permitted for campaigning, no derogatory remarks or mudslinging would be tolerated.

The committee members said that the candidates or their supporters were not allowed to set up tents or physically harm anyone.

Candidates have been allowed to campaign till 5 pm on August 30. Also, no campaigning or canvassing will be allowed within and outside the UCPMA premises on the day of elections (August 31).

Only eligible members possessing the newly issued digital face-scan ID cards by the UCPMA will be allowed to vote in the upcoming elections. Additionally, members who have cleared their subscription payments may also cast their votes, provided they present a stamped, self-attested three-page GST Certificate and an original photo ID card such as Aadhar card, passport or voter card. Stringent action will be taken against anyone found involved in a bid to falsify documents.

Expense limit