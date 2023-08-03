UCPMA poll set to be held on Aug 31

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, August 2

The elections for the United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers’ Association (UCPMA), will be held on August 31.

Maintaining its previous ‘records’, allegations and counter allegations between groups have begun ahead of the poll. But despite their differences, most of the association members believe that the organisation should be headed by someone who works and makes decisions after taking the majority of the members into confidence.

Election schedule The elections will be held for eight posts – president, senior vice-president, vice-president, general secretary, secretary, joint secretary, financial secretary and press secretary.

Members can submit objections on August 22 while the final voter list will be put on August 24. Candidates can file their nominations on August 26 and withdraw by August 28. Rajan Gupta will be the Election Officer this time.

As the elections are merely a month away, the members did not want to be quoted but maintained that the association was too old to have over 2,200 members. Any decision that is in the larger interest of the association should be taken by the association president, irrespective of who is elected, they added.

A member said, “We want a person, who is transparent, respects elder members and past office- bearers, listens to others and works for the betterment of the association.”

Another UCPMA member said they spend their valuable time and money on poll to elect the best candidate. “The team running the association should listen to our problems and make efforts to solve them, instead of furthering their own personal interests,” said an aged member.