Uday Pratap stars in Bathinda’s win over Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 1

A fine all-round performance by India U-19 captain Uday Pratap Saharan (114 runs and 2 for 41) steered Bathinda to an easy four-wickets win over Ludhiana in the first league match in group B in the Punjab State Inter-District (U-23) One-Day Limited Overs Cricket Tournament. The match was played at Bathinda on Wednesday.

Batting first, after winning the toss, the visitors scored 249 runs for the loss of six wickets in 50 overs in which the main contributors were Saksham Vij (57), Harshit Takkar (47 not out), Sarthak Tyagi (41), Rajveer Soni (40 not out) and Bhavish Sethi (24).

For the hosts, Uday Pratap Saharan took two wickets for 41 runs in 10 overs and Delove Kumar Goyal grabbed two wickets for 58 runs in as many overs, while Gurparam Singh Dhami scapled one wicket after conceding 39 runs.

Bathinda achieved the target after losing six wickets in 47.3 overs. The highlight of their innings was a century by captain of the India U-19 team Uday Pratap Saharan. He faced 110 balls in his eventful innings of 114 runs which included 12 hits over the ropes and one six.

The second match is slated to be played on May 3 at Faridkot in which Ludhiana will take on Faridkot.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket