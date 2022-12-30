UHRO demands re-probe into dowry death case

Ludhiana, December 29
The Universal Humans Rights Organisation (UHRO) on Wednesday demanded that the dowry death case registered by the Model Town police station on December 18 should be probed into afresh. The UHRO alleged a case under dowry death should not have been registered in the incident.
Satnam Singh Dhaliwal, president, UHRO, and the family of the persons booked on the charges of dowry death met the ACP on Wednesday and lodged a complaint to seek re-investigation into the case.
Dhaliwal said a case was registered on the statement of Sangeeta against Amit Kumar, Urmila, Manish and Deepak on allegations that Muskaan (the deceased), wife of Amit Kumar, died under mysterious circumstances as informed to the complainant by Urmila (the mother-in-law of the victim) on telephone.
Initially, there were four accused, but several others were added to the FIR based on the allegations of the complainant.
