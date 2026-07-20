UK scientist dwells on archaeology & agri economics at PAU

Adam S Green, senior lecturer (associate professor) in sustainability at the University of York, United Kingdom, recently visited the Department of Economics and Sociology, Punjab Agricultural University, and delivered a talk titled “Archaeology and Agricultural Economics: Economic Growth, Inequality and Resources”.

Advertisement

JM Singh, head of the department, while welcoming Green highlighted the importance of inter-disciplinary research in understanding agricultural development and sustainable resource management.

Advertisement

Kamal Vatta, professor of economics, introduced the speaker, referred to his previous research collaboration and emphasised the potential of integrating archaeology with economics. Drawing upon evidence from South Asia, particularly the Indus Civilisation, Green discussed the evolution of agricultural systems, economic growth, inequality, multi-cropping, animal husbandry and rural prosperity.

Advertisement

He explained how economic tools, including the Gini coefficient, could be applied to archaeological evidence to study long-term changes in productivity and wealth distribution. He also highlighted traditional water-management systems, diversified water sources and adaptive irrigation practices, noting their relevance to contemporary challenges such as groundwater depletion and climate change.

The lecture was followed by an engaging discussion with faculty and students on agricultural sustainability, resource governance and future inter-disciplinary collaboration.