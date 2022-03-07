UKRAINE CRISIS: 19 more students traced in Ukraine

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, March 6

At least 19 more students belonging to different parts of Ludhiana district have been traced in the war-torn Ukraine, the administration has confirmed.

With this, the tally of youngsters, mostly medicos, who had gone from the district to pursue higher studies in Ukraine, has gone up to 131, the official figures have revealed.

Officialspeak We are using all ways and means to trace all those students, who had gone from Ludhiana district to Ukraine, and ensure their safe evacuation. All such families and students are advised to immediately share their information with the district administration, state government or the Centre for arranging their return to their homes. We are sharing all such information received at our end with the Punjab and Union governments for immediate necessary action. Varinder Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma told The Tribune, here, on Sunday, that the families of 19 more students from Ludhiana district had shared their information with the 24x7 helpline being run by the district administration during the past 24 hours.

He said of these 19 fresh cases, five had already reached back their homes safely, five were still trapped in the war zone in Ukraine and nine had safely shifted to neighbouring countries such as Poland and Romania.

According to the latest figures, 19 students hailing from Ludhiana district have returned home during the past 24 hours, taking the count of returnees to 70.

Five more students from the district have been added to those already identified in Ukraine during the past 24 hours, taking the total figure of trapped youths to 11.

With the arrival of two more students from neighbouring countries during the past 24 hours, the tally of Ludhiana students still staying in other countries after managing their safe escape from Ukraine has come down to 41.

Also, three district students, who were till Saturday not reachable with their mobile phones and other means of contacts remaining out of reach, have been able to get in touch with their respective families and the district administration as well, following which the count of incommunicado students has decreased from 12 to 9 during the past 24 hours.

Current status

Total students 131

Reached home 70

Reached other countries 41

Still stuck in Ukraine 11

Not reachable 9

HELPLINE

Residents can call at 8054002351 for sharing information about their children in Ukraine following which the district administration will make arrangement for their safe evacuation.