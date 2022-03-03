UKRAINE CRISIS: After facing tough times, student returns from Ukraine

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, March 2

Tanu Shree (21), a resident of Ballowal village in Ludhiana district, faced a lot of trouble before returning home from crisis-hit Ukraine.

An MBBS student at the Ternopil National Medical University of Ukraine, Tanu, who is the daughter of an army man, had walked for about 50 km to reach the Ukraine-Poland border, due to which her feet got badly swollen.

We witnessed horrible moments as aggressive Ukrainian soldiers were firing gunshots in the air to create fear among students so that they don’t stage any protest. Tanu Shree, MBBS student

She, along with other students, spent nights in extremely cold weather conditions and snowfall.

Tanu reached the Delhi airport from Poland today. She, however, did not get any help from the Punjab Government to reach home from the Delhi airport. After hiring a taxi, she reached Ludhiana this evening where she was welcomed by her kin at home.

Recalling horrible moments she faced in Ukraine, Tanu said she, along with 56 other students, had hired a bus on February 25 to reach the Ukraine-Poland border from Ternopil. But, the bus driver left them midway, more than 40 km away from the first checkpoint before the border.

“We then walked the whole night and then daytime. We had reached the first checkpoint in Ukraine around 7 in the evening of February 26. When we reached the place, we were told that the border was not yet opened. Later, soldiers allowed us to enter the first checkpoint. But we were not allowed to move ahead. We spent that night under the sky on a road amid snowfall. We were not given any shelter, water or food. We witnessed more horrible moments as aggressive Ukrainian soldiers were firing gunshots in the air to create fear among students so that they don’t stage any protest. Even some African students were being thrashed,” she said.

She said: “The Ukrainian soldiers allowed us to move ahead on February 27 evening. Afterwards, we walked for around five km more to reach the second checkpoint. We stood the whole night at the second checkpoint. Girls were being misbehaved by several persons belonging to another continent. They were crying. Indian boys were helping the girls. Later, the girls and children were allowed to enter Poland.”

“Male students were standing in queues at the second checkpoint amid snowfall for the three days. A number of them had fallen ill and felt giddy. We wanted the boys should also be allowed to move ahead to reach Poland,” she added.

“On February 28 morning, we had reached Poland. Embassy officials helped us and arranged a bus to bring us to a hotel. Food was given to us,” she said.

Tanu said: “I reached the Delhi airport this morning. Representatives of various state governments were present to help students of their respective states at the airport but nobody from the Punjab Government helped me to reach Ludhiana. I made arrangements on my own to reach home from the airport.”

A Subedar in the Army, Raj Kumar, father of Tanu, said when Russia attacked Ukraine, Tanu spent a night in a hostel bunker and then she, along with other students, decided to leave for Poland.

“My daughter and other students faced a lot of harassment to reach Poland from Ukraine. Her foot had swollen due to walking a long distance,” he said.