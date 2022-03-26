Ukraine returnees meet DC, demand seats in Indian colleges

MLAs Bagga, Gogi assure to take up matter with CM

Ukraine returnees meet DC, demand seats in Indian colleges

Ukraine-returned students, along with MLA Madan Lal Bagga, meet Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma in Ludhiana on Friday. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 25

A group of students from Ludhiana district met Deputy Commissioner (DC) Varinder Kumar Sharma on Friday and demanded that the government should accommodate Ukraine returnees in Indian medical colleges under a special provision.

Students, along with the Ludhiana North MLA, Madan Lal Bagga, submitted a memorandum to the DC. In their memorandum, returnees requested the government for accommodating students studying in Ukraine in Indian medical colleges so that they could complete their MBBS degree.

A group of students from Ludhiana said, “We are studying in various medical universities of Ukraine. We have returned from Ukraine due to humanitarian crisis caused by Russian invasion. Right now, the condition of Ukraine is hostile and unsafe. Even if universities reopen once the war is over, already there is immense infrastructure damage, which is a problem as we won’t get favourable conditions for continuing our education.”

“Our families took heavy loans and even sold off land to bear the cost of our medical education. We cannot take admission abroad again due to costs involved. Also it is impossible for us to pay hefty fee of private colleges in India,” students added.

“This situation calls for an extraordinary solution. We request the government to take a serious note and take immediate action to accommodate students in Indian medical colleges under special provision,” said students.

“We should be given admission in medical colleges here as per the ongoing course. Our education must be sponsored by the state grants or in accordance with fee in Ukraine,” students added.

Meanwhile, MLAs Madan Lal Bagga and Gurpreet Bassi Gogi assured returnees that they would take up the issue of Ukraine MBBS students with Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on priority basis.

Both MLAs said a large number of MBBS students, who had returned from Ukraine due to the ongoing war, had contacted them regarding some of their issues. They said students want the government to help them in getting admission in medical colleges of Punjab. “They are our sons and daughters. We assure them that they will be suitably adjusted in medical colleges here,” the MLAs added.

Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma assured students that the administration would forward their memorandum to the CM for necessary action. —

