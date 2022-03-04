Ukraine, Russia must end war, resume dialogue: Docs, writers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 3

Demanding end of war between Russia and Ukraine, members of the Progressive Writers’ Association and Indian Doctors for Peace and Development (IDPD) staged a protest near Bharat Nagar Chowk here today.

They were demanding that the military operation by Russians should be ceased and dialogue resumed between the countries at war.

Those who addressed protesters, include Dr Arun Mitra, Amar Jeet Kaur, Dr Gagandeep Singh, Dr Param Saini, Dr Monika Dhawan, MS Bhatia, Prof. Jagmohan Singh, Ranjit Singh, Dr Gulzar Pandher and Dr Shakti Prabhakar.

Dr Arun Mitra from the IDPD said, “Escalation of war could lead to use of nuclear weapons, which will be catastrophic. For lasting peace it is all the more important that the USA and NATO should stop meddling in others affairs. NATO should be dismantled.”

“Nuclear weapons should be neutralised immediately. All countries having nuclear arsenal should join the UN Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons (TPNW). The UNO should play an effective role in this process,” he added.

Speakers expressed deep grief over the death of Indian student Naveen Shekharappa in Ukraine during shelling by Russian army. “Still, thousands of Indian students are stranded in Ukraine, who need to be evacuated immediately,” they said.

The protest march was held from Near Bharat Nagar Chowk to Mini Secretariat. “India has the experience of evacuating 1.7 lakh Indians from gulf during the gulf war. But this exercise requires seriousness and determination. It is unfortunate that instead of taking the evacuation process seriously our Ministers are busy in public relation exercises and show off through the media. Even the Prime Minister is patting his own back for an exercise not even half done properly,” speakers added.

“Our foreign minister should go to Russia in the spirit of non-aligned movement. He should appeal to the Russian government to help in evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine,” said speakers.

The protesters also exposed the government’s policy of privatisation of medical education, which was exorbitantly expensive in India. “This pushes many students to go abroad to get education at relatively much lower cost. Statement of the Prime Minister in this regard that the private sector should open more medical colleges is against students’ interest. It is, therefore, important that the medical education should be in the state sector,” they said.