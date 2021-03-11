Ultrasound machine lies defunct at Civil Hospital

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, May 6

A huge rush is witnessed outside the Radiology Department of the Civil Hospital. One radiologist is single-handedly doing the job and the ultrasound machine lying defunct for the past one month is proving double whammy for the patients.

‘Company asking for advance payment’ We have got approval from the Punjab Health System Corporation for getting the machine repaired but the company is asking for advance payment. We have sent information to the authorities and we will see how the advance payment will be done. The work has not stopped and is being done with the help of the second machine. — Dr SP Singh, Civil Surgeon

The Civil Hospital caters to the entire district and to further aggravate the situation the ultrasound machine there has been lying defunct for the past one month. Huge patient load is one of the prime reason behind the machine getting damaged.

As a makeshift arrangement, the echocardiography machine is being presently used for ultrasound these days. Seeing a huge rush many times patients go to the private centres for scanning. “We have an echocardiography machine in the hospital and this is being used for scanning these days. Luckily, both the machines are of the same company so there have been no issue and we are using it after making a few changes,” said Dr Sandeep Sohi, radiologist at the Civil Hospital.

It is a temporary arrangement as the quality of scan is compromised by using echocardiography machine for scanning. Although echocardiography machine is also a scanning machine but it has different software and other equipment related to scanning of the heart.

Daily more than 100 patients come for scanning at the Civil Hospital and the hospital has only one machine. Overload is also being cited as one of the reason behind its deterioration. Ultrasound machine is lying defunct since April 6 and its repair will cost around nearly Rs 1.40 lakh.

Subhash, who went to get the ultrasound of his wife done at the hospital today, said there was a huge rush at the hospital and after waiting for two hours they decided to return. “Tomorrow we will go to a private centre and get the scan done as it was taking too long to get the scan done at the Civil Hospital,” he said.