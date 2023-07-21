Unable to afford medicine, girl ends life

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 20

A minor girl allegedly died by suicide on Thursday by hanging herself from the iron grills in the ceiling of a coaching centre in the Model Town. The deceased — identified as Amandeep Kaur — was reportedly perturbed as she could not afford a particular medicine to treat migraine.

Amandeep had been on medication for migraine for the past two years, however, she had recently run out of the medicine.

The Model Town police rushed to the spot on learning about the incident and shifted her body to a hospital for post-mortem. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

The girl’s mother, Jagdeep Kaur, who runs a small tea vend and works as a domestic help to make ends meet, stated that Amandeep was a patient of depression. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPc are under way.