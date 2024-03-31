Unaccounted cash worth Rs 25L seized from two

Ludhiana, March 30
The Khanna police today seized Rs 25 lakh unaccounted cash from two car-borne persons during a checking at a hi-tech naka installed due to the ensuing Lok Sabha elections on the GT Road in Khanna.
In a statement issued today, Senior Superintendent of Police, Khanna, Amneet Kondal, said on suspicion, police officials stopped a Hyundai Verna car (bearing registration no PB32X0022) for checking.
The two occupants of the car were identified as Akash of Mandi Gobindgarh and Bobby of Khanna. During the search, Rs 25 lakh was seized from the car.
The occupants, when asked to produce supporting documents pertaining to the cash, failed to produce any paper. The cash was seized and the Income Tax Department was informed about the seizure of the same. Further investigation would be conducted by the department.
