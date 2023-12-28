Unauthorised colonies: Audit reveals massive pending regularisation fees for the MC

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 27

An audit conducted by the Indian Audit & Accounts Department highlighted that a huge sum of Rs 14.63 crore in regularisation fees is to be recovered from colonisers of unauthorised colonies under the Ludhiana MC jurisdiction. In its report of financial year 2021-22, the auditing team raised objections over Rs 14.63 crore pending in regularisation fees.

The report emphasises that to incorporate unauthorised colonies into the planning framework and provide basic facilities to their residents, the state government issued notifications in 2013, 2014, and 2016 for compounding unauthorised colonies and regularising plots or buildings. These notifications were superseded by another notification in 2018.

During the audit of MC records, it was found that only one colony was regularised during 2021-22. It was found that only Rs 1.99 crore was collected during this period by MC across different zones. There were arrears of Rs 14.63 crore, which were to be collected from the colonisers. But no action was taken by the MC against the defaulters. The audit report states that non-collection of regularisation fees led to a loss of revenue and development work in these colonies may be hampered.

It is mentioned in the report that when the anomalies were pointed out, the MC stated that efforts are being made to recover regularisation fees.

Sources said there are around 150 unauthorised colonies under the MC Ludhiana jurisdiction. The developers of most of these colonies have not deposited their dues with the civic body.

A few years ago, the then MC commissioner had directed officials to register FIRs against developers who did not get unauthorised colonies regularised, said MC sources. However, no FIR was registered.

When contacted, MC’s MTP Ranjit Singh said he would look into the matter.