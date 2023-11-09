Unauthorised cracker stalls dot Ludhiana markets

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 8

Throwing norms to the winds, shopkeepers and traders are selling firecrackers by setting up makeshift vends outside their shops in the markets. However, setting up vends at unspecified places are against the orders issued by the district administration which mandate that vends can only be set up at designated places.

Local shopkeepers and traders operating without licence, have either put up makeshift stalls on roads or set up vends in their shops.

Notably, designated places to sell crackers had been set up at the grain market near Jalandhar Bypass; Cremation Ground Road in Model Town, Sidhwan Canal; Dugri Phase II; GLADA ground on Chandigarh Road; Chara Mandi Haibowal and Lodhi Club Road. In total, 40 licences have been issued for sale of crackers in the city.

It was noticed that places where such illegal cracker shops or stalls have been set up include Haibowal, Hambran Road, Dugri, Chandar Nagar, Gill Road, CMC Road, Field Ganj, Daresi, Civil Lines, Jassian Road, Ladhowal, Hargobind Nagar, Salem Tabri, Upkar Nagar, etc.