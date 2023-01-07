Unauthorised de-addiction centre comes under scanner

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Jan 6

A private de-addiction centre, called Drug Counselling and Punarvas (Rehabilitation) Kendra, at Maholi Kalan village in Ahmedgarh subdivision has come under the scanner of the district health department.

An unsatisfied past inmate of the centre is reported to have complained about the alleged inhumane conditions and inadequate facilities at the mere two-room ward with an insanitary indoor toilet for more than four dozen inmates.

An unsatisfied past inmate of the centre is reported to have complained about the alleged inhumane conditions and inadequate facilities at the mere two-room ward with an insanitary indoor toilet for more than four dozen inmates.

Four unskilled members of staff, who once came as inmates, have been undertaking specialised jobs of psychiatrist, counsellor, physicians, ward attendant and manager, the inmate had alleged.

On receiving the complaint, Malerkotla Civil Surgeon had constituted a high-level committee that conducted a surprise checking on the premises of the centre in the presence of members and office-bearers of the village panchayat, led by sarpanch Surat Singh, on Thursday.

Deputy Medical Commissioner Dr Geeta, Ahmedgarh SMO Dr Rajesh Garg, District Epidemiology Officer Dr Munir Mohammad, psychiatrist Dr Deepak Kansa and DSSO Dr Lovleen Waring examined the medical facilities at the centre. Nine types of medicines were found available by the team which were reported to be used for first aid treatment.

Though no serious allegations were levelled by the inmates present at the centre or by villagers, its employees could not present records, including registration, sanction letters or registers in front of the inspection team. The staff have been asked to present all records or approvals by Monday, failing which the department will initiate further action.

Even as the members of the inspection team declined to make the outcome of the inspection known, it was told that no serious allegation was levelled on the occasion by either of the inmates or the office-bearers of the village panchayat.

SDM Harbans Singh said a confidential report on the findings had been sent to the authorities concerned, details of which could not be made public. Amrinder Singh, a sewadar at the centre, was asked to ensure in writing that the documents and approvals required for running the centre are presented by Monday, the SDM said.