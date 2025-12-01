DT
Home / Ludhiana / Unauthorised highway vends heighten accident risk in fog

Unauthorised highway vends heighten accident risk in fog

Mahesh Sharma
Our Correspondent
Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 02:04 AM Dec 17, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
A vendor sets up a stall at a vulnerable spot in Pohir on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla highway.
Caring two hoots for the advisories and recommendations of the Traffic Department, unauthorised vendors keep on setting up stalls along highways, link roads, near bridges and chowks, increasing the risk of accidents during the ensuing foggy period.

The tendency of drivers of heavy vehicles to take shortcuts, by avoiding bypasses, roundabouts and U-cuts, further complicates the situation.

Though mobile parties of Sadak Suraksha Force and traffic wings of police stations falling under Ludhiana Commissionerate, Khanna, Ludhiana (rural) and Malerkotla police districts claimed to have cautioned stall organisers, they don’t seem to be bothered.

With highways and link roads connecting the local area with Ludhiana, Payal, Raikot, Malerkotla, Sandaur, Dhulkot and Khanna already having several blind spots for commuters, the presence of temporary vends increases the potential danger to the lives of their customers and occupants of vehicles plying on these routes.

The situation becomes worse near religious establishments and eateries, where stalls of cheaper domestic goods, toys, portable furniture and fast-food are set up on Sundays and special occasions.

Families, along with children and elderly persons can be normally seen halting at these stalls after parking their vehicles on the road.

Darshan Singh of Dehliz Road alleged that authorities had failed to check the unauthorised stalls along almost all highways and link roads connecting the town. Jandali T Point, Jagera Road and Pohir Road were cited among those entries to the Ludhiana-Malerkotla highway, where fruit sellers, snack bars and ready-made garment sellers usually entertain their customers by parking their vehicles almost in the middle of the road.

Bagrian, Amargarh, Bhogiwal, Kup Da Tota, Pohir, Lehra, Gopalpur, Dehlon and Sarinh villages were among the localities where speeding vehicles running on the Ludhiana-Patiala highway had to face problem due to encroachment by shopkeepers.

Paramdeep Singh Deepa of Dehlon said that most of the vehicles, including heavy vehicles had still been using the old road even after construction of the bypass meant to ease traffic.

Residents have urged the administration to advise authorities in the PWD and the Forest Department to ensure that no unauthorised vends were set up in areas falling under their jurisdiction.

