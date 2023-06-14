Unauthorised IELTS centres dot city

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh/ Raikot/Jagraon, June 13

Sporadic unauthorised hubs for IELTS and immigration are mushrooming at villages and hamlets of the regions falling under Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts.

While authorised centres claim spending hefty amounts on seeking permissions and maintaining competent faculty, besides paraphernalia, people running illegal centres compromise on all these fronts.

Check functioning of illegal centres The administration should either check the functioning of the unauthorised centres opening in every nook and corner of the town or ask them to abide by the standard guidelines on the subject. Vikas Sharma, president of the Ahmedgarh IELTS Centres’ Association

Shifting of science students to distant coaching centres on the pretext of preparation for entrance examinations has also freed many science teachers from tuition, who are now trying their luck by imparting training in English speaking.

The tendency, besides frustrating organisers of authorised centres, also proves disadvantageous for trainees as they perform poorly in exams.

The demand for IELTS and PTE has risen significantly, thus, expanding the coaching centre market in the region. Banners of these centres and consultant agencies dot every nook and corner of the towns and villages situated along Ahmedgarh-Raikot, Barnala-Mullanpur, Raikot-Jagraon and Jagraon-Mullanpur highways.

To pursue this special study, many youths from rural areas are mortgaging their properties, including agricultural land and borrowing loans from the organised and unorganised finance sector. Without proper knowledge, experience and paraphernalia, facilitators and teachers at unauthorised centres are spoiling the future of the unemployed youth.

“The administration should either check the functioning of the unauthorised centres opening in every nook and corner or ask them to abide by the standard guidelines on the subject,” said Vikas Sharma, president of the Ahmedgarh IELTS Centres’ Association.

Having received information about the tendency, sub-divisional magistrates of the region claimed that police authorities had been advised to take action against erring owners of the illegal centres falling under their respective jurisdictions.

“The issue has come to our notice and we have written a communiqué to the Police Department,” said Raikot SDM Gurbir Singh Kohli, maintaining that necessary action would be taken against centres functioning in contravention of the standard guidelines.