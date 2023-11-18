Unauthorised waste dumping big concern

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 17

Unauthorised garbage dumping sites have become a significant problem due to the lack of proper oversight by relevant departments. The indiscriminate disposal of waste along a service lane (leading to Phullanwal Chowk) near the City Centre site in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar has emerged as a major concern for both commuters and nearby residents. On Thursday, the accumulated waste at various points on this stretch was set on fire, causing disruptions for commuters.

Similar situations can be observed at numerous open areas, plots and along roads across all zones of the Municipal Corporation (MC), where garbage is being dumped without authorisation, leading to substantial piles of refuse. A significant amounts of garbage and construction waste have amassed on a prime land owned by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust, located on Ishmeet Singh Road near Dr Ambedkar Nagar. On another prime piece of land reserved for the Atal Apartments project, waste was being dumped too.

Environmentalist Col JS Gill (retd) emphasised the necessity of conducting a survey of all unauthorised garbage dumping sites to understand the reasons behind their emergence. He said the Municipal Corporation’s approach to solid waste management lacks proper planning. He questioned whether the bulk waste generators follow the solid waste management rules and if not what action is taken?

As the city has experienced growth with new constructions and the development of new colonies within or outside the MC’s jurisdiction, the solid waste management system has not seen required improvement. Col Gill advocated for authorities to organise meetings involving citizens, environmentalists, sanitation workers, and officials to formulate a practical plan for eliminating unauthorised dumps and ensuring the proper implementation of solid waste management rules. There should be a provision for issuing challans against those dumping waste at unauthorised sites, he added.

In June 2022, the MC authorities had announced a campaign against garbage dumping in open plots. Officials declared their intent to issue fines to property owners if waste was found dumped in plots lacking boundary walls. However, no tangible action was taken on the ground, and numerous open plots continue to serve as unauthorised dumping grounds.

Recently, the MC initiated a drive to clear garbage from identified Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) in the city, compiling a list of 94 such points across the four zones. Zone A has the highest number with 50 GVPs, followed by Zone B with 11, Zone C with 18, and Zone D with 15. Ashwani Sahota, MC’s Chief Sanitary Officer, stated that these points would be eliminated once waste compactors are installed at the designated sites.

Earlier this year, two city residents lodged a complaint with the National Green Tribunal regarding the improper handling of solid waste and violation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 in the district.