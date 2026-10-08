Uncanny link between AAP, Cong, BJP: Turncoats at helm in Punjab

as the state Assembly elections, due in 2027, draw close, there is an uncanny common link between the political history of state unit heads of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—all three are turncoats.

The latest entrant to this list is former Olympian and Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh. He was appointed the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president last week, replacing Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

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Pargat was earlier associated with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and joined the Congress in November 2016. He won the 2012 Assembly elections from Jalandhar Cantt on an SAD ticket. Before joining the Congress, he was among the leaders who had floated the Awaaz-e-Punjab front.

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His appointment now puts him in the same category as BJP state president Kewal Singh Dhillon and AAP state president Aman Arora, both of whom made political journeys from the Congress to their present parties.

Kewal Dhillon, a two-time Congress MLA from Barnala and former senior vice-president of the PPCC, joined the BJP in June 2022, along with several other leaders. A day after joining the saffron party, he was given the ticket for the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll.

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Aman Arora’s switch came much earlier. The former All-India Congress Committee (AICC) member joined the AAP in January 2016 in the presence of then Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann and AAP Punjab affairs in-charge Sanjay Singh. Aman Arora had earlier contested the 2007 and 2012 Assembly elections from Sunam on a Congress ticket.

Arora went on to become the AAP’s Punjab president, appointed in November 2024. Kewal was named BJP state president in May 2026.

Another striking example of the same trend is Sunil Jakhar, who spent a long time with the Congress before quitting the party in May 2022. He had joined the BJP—the principal rival of the Congress—just five days later. The former PPCC president was appointed the Punjab BJP president in July 2023, a post he held until Kewal Dhillon replaced him.

The trend, however, is not new to state politics. Leaders across the political spectrum have changed affiliations over the years, sometimes ahead of elections and sometimes after differences with their parties.

While leaders have cited differences with their previous parties, political circumstances and other reasons for changing affiliations, the movement of prominent politicians across parties has also kept in focus the question of ideological continuity in state politics.

Manjit Singh, a retired professor from Panjab University, Chandigarh, said politics had become a business and all the politicians wanted to do was come to power.

“Politics has changed a lot. Politicians have made parties act as vehicles to reach their destinations. Leaders pursue interest-based politics and it has become a business. It is why the public has become disillusioned. Everyone wants to come to power, regardless of how. The means have become immaterial now,” he added.

Reflecting on the trend, a former minister said, “Politics today is less about ideological commitment and more about political convenience.”