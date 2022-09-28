Unchecked cattle grazing eroding green cover: NGO Vatavaran Chetna Rang Manch

Our Correspondent

Doraha, September 27

Vatavaran Chetna Rang Manch, an NGO dedicated to increase green cover by planting saplings, has expressed concern over the indiscriminate cattle grazing in the region.

Kulwinder Singh, who runs the NGO, along with his team had planted saplings along the riverside near Sirhind canal, on Rampur-Katana Sahib road and in the forest area. However, the saplings got destroyed due to the indiscriminate grazing. Gujjars from nearby villages, including Rampur, Begowal, Katani Kalan, Lopon, Mehdoodan, Ghulal, Madpur etc. graze their cattle in open leading to loss of green cover. Most of the time, they eat the tender leaves or uproot the saplings making the place barren causing damage to green cover.

The issue was brought to the notice of the forest officials but to no avail. The administration has to find a solution to the problem. If the saplings are not allowed to grow, how can we increase the green cover?, members said.

SDM Payal Jasleen Bhullar said the administration is trying to find some alternate grazing places.