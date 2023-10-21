Unchecked commercial establishments cause traffic snarls in BRS Nagar

As officials concerned turn a blind eye to the situation, numerous commercial establishments have popped up in some residential areas of Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar of Ward 72 (old). A majority of these commercial ventures lack proper parking facilities, resulting in traffic congestion due to vehicles being parked on roads.

Traffic gridlocks are a common sight on the section of the road stretching from Canal Bridge to Orient Cinema Road. Kapil Arora, a resident of Block E in BRS Nagar, pointed out that the flouting of building regulations has become widespread due to the connivance of municipal officials concerned. In the absence of adequate parking spaces, haphazard vehicle parking exacerbates the problem of traffic.

Concerns have also been raised over waterlogging during rains and the mismanagement of organic waste. Area resident Gaganpreet Singh said, “There is a need to install a proper stormwater drainage system to solve the issue of waterlogging here”.

During heavy rains, a sewer near the Community Centre of Block I overflows, causing inconvenience to commuters. The residents demand prompt cleaning and upgradation of the sewage system.

A section of the Telephone Exchange Road in Block L, reconstructed with concrete nearly two years ago, has already begun deteriorating. Furthermore, a park in the same area is in a dire need of maintenance.

Despite repeated requests, an overbridge or an underbridge has not been constructed at the Sunet railway crossing. Additionally, sewers are frequently clogged near the crossing, resulting in sewage overflowing onto the road. Parveen, a local trader, sought a resolution of this problem, and added that malfunctioning streetlights must be repaired at the earliest.

Former councilor Hari Singh Brar highlighted the developmental works undertaken during his tenure, which include resurfacing of roads, construction of 11 new parks, establishment of a playground after removing encroachments in Sunet, installation of five tubewells, construction of a centre for senior citizens, and the initiation of a dog park project.