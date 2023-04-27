Uncle booked for violating 12-year-old

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 26

A 12-year-old girl was raped by her uncle (father’s younger brother) at Guru Ramdas Nagar, Tajpur road. The Jamalpur police yesterday registered a case against the suspect, Madan, a native of Jamalpur, at present staying in the Tajpur road area.

The complainant, the victim’s mother, told the police that on April 9 she along with her family members had gone to their native place in UP and she had left their daughter at the house of her brother-in-law, who stays in their neighbourhood.

When she returned after a few days, her daughter was looking upset. When asked the reason, she said on April 14, her uncle forcibly developed sexual relationship with her and also threatened her of dire consequences if she reveals anything to her family, she alleged.

She said recently they had lodged a complaint and after preliminary probe, the police yesterday registered a case.