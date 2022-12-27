Unclean air, contaminated water continued to haunt residents

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, December 26

Residents of the city are yet to get respite from various kinds of pollution. Major issues related to environmental protection, such as the contaminated water bodies and polluted air, remained unresolved this year as well.

The NGT has formed a committee to prepare a factual report on pollution in the Sidhwan Canal. file

Several campaigns and protests were organised by activists throughout the year, demanding steps to ensure environmental protection. Residents sought redressal of issues like poor solid waste management, pollution in water bodies, untreated industrial discharge, vehicular emissions, stubble burning, reckless axing of trees and the sale of banned plastic items.

Environmental activists also raised questions over the failure of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and other departments in addressing various environment-related issues.

THE HIGHS

Success for activists at Mattewara

Following a massive campaign led by the public action committee (PAC), the state government scraped the industrial park project in July. The park was proposed to be set up in an area of around 1,000 acres of land near the Mattewara forest and the Sutlej. The PAC expressed concerns that if the proposed park was set up at the location, it would lead to the destruction of the forest and pollute the Sutlej. On July 10, the PAC garnered a huge public response for its event organised on the bank of the Sutlej and a large number of people joined the protest. A day after the event, PAC members met CM Bhagwant Mann who announced to scrap the project on July 11.

Removal of concrete around trees

Following orders from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and a local court, the departments concerned removed interlocking tiles and concrete around trees. In August, the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) also launched a drive to remove concrete and tiles around the trees located in its colonies. A local court had directed the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation to complete the task of removing concrete around trees within a period of three months. City-based NGO Council of Engineers had earlier moved the NGT against covering the area near the bottom of trees with concrete bases and interlocking tiles.

NGT forms committee over Sidhwan canal pollution

A group of residents had moved the NGT against the dumping of waste in the Sidhwan Canal. After hearing the case, the tribunal constituted a joint committee in November and asked it to submit a factual report within two months. The committee comprises the Irrigation Department, Punjab Pollution Control Board, Ludhiana District Magistrate and the Executive Engineer, Canal Officer (Sidhwan Canal Division). The MC and the Irrigation Department have prepared a joint plan to clean the canal in January 2023.

PPCB’s action against violators

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) took action against violators in a few cases. In August, the PPCB imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on M/s Hero Steels Limited, Giaspura, for allegedly discharging untreated acidic effluent through a pipeline into the sewerage system. In November, the body issued instructions to close five factory units for manufacturing banned plastic items. The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) was also ordered to cut the electrical supply to these units.

THE LOWS

Deteriorating air quality

Residents of various colonies on Tajpur Road, Chandigarh Road, Dhandari, etc., got no relief from air pollution as the industrial ash emanating from the chimneys of nearby factories continued to fall on their houses. No air quality monitoring device was installed in the affected areas. Rising air pollution due to stubble burning in various parts of the district continued to haunt residents. This despite the administration recording a 55 per cent decrease in stubble-burning cases this year.

Besides, no concrete steps were taken to control vehicular pollution. As per the figures by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) reading was 416 at Kalal Majra, Khanna, and 414 at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on November 9. An AQI reading between 401 and 500 is considered ‘severe’ and can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing diseases. As part of an awareness event, a giant pair of faux lungs was installed outside BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School on November 30 and it later turned black within just nine days — the change in colour was linked with pollution levels — highlighting the deteriorating air quality in the city.

Water bodies yet to be made pollution-free

No concrete action was taken on the issues of pollution in the Sutlej, the Buddha Nullah and other drains. Environmental activists and residents staged protests to raise their voice to highlight the issue of pollution in water bodies. On April 5, a group of activists from various parts of the state visited the banks of the Sutlej and the Buddha Nullah and demanded from the authorities to make water bodies pollution-free.

By highlighting how the river was being polluted by the outflow of industrial effluents into the Buddha Nullah and from the MC’s Bhattian STP drain, they shared concerns that the poisonous water was becoming a huge threat for the state. When a project to rejuvenate the Buddha Nullah was launched last year, it was announced that it would be completed by December 2022.

Activists also staged protests over the non-shifting of the dairy complexes which were dumping dairy waste in the Buddha Nullah. After finding that black-colored water was being released into the nullah from two common effluent treatment plants (CETPs), activists raised questions about the functioning of CETPs.

Poor waste management, burning of garbage

Poor solid waste management has remained a major issue for years and it was not addressed this year as well. Fires were reported at the MC’s main garbage dumpsite near Kakka many times during the summer this year. After a hut fire incident occurred due to which seven members of a family were charred to death near the dumpsite, an NGT panel inspected the site in April. The tribunal later ordered the MC to deposit Rs 100 crore with the district magistrate towards interim compensation for its failure to comply with solid waste management rules.

The panel highlighted that around 25-30 lakh metric tonnes of waste had accumulated at the dumpsite. The MC was pulled up for failing to ensure segregation and processing of waste. Burning of waste at various locations of the city remained a common scene. In November, however, the MC started a project for the bioremediation of 5 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste.

Unchecked use of banned plastic items

Even as the MC and the PPCB carried out drives against the violations regarding use of banned plastic items, the banned plastic carry bags were being openly used. Environmental activists staged protests outside the offices of the PPCB, the MC and the district administration, blaming departments concerned for failing to ensure enforcement of the ban on single-use plastic items.