Home / Ludhiana / ‘Unconstitutional, dictatorial’: Graduates oppose move to dissolve PU ‘s Senate

‘Unconstitutional, dictatorial’: Graduates oppose move to dissolve PU ‘s Senate

article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 05:45 AM Nov 04, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
File photo
The Union Government’s decision to dissolve the Punjab University’s Senate and Syndicate has not been well-received among graduates, registered and willing to register, from this region of Malwa.

Terming the dissolution as unconstitutional and dictatorial, the enthusiasts have urged the Punjab Government to take constitutional and legal recourse to get the autonomy of the university restored.

Krishana Sharda, a retired PES officer, alleged that the decision had disappointed hundreds of registered graduates, who earlier used to remain associated with the functioning of the university and facilitate resolution of students’ issues through members of the Senate in their respective areas.

“Some constitutional procedure should be adopted to make such material changes in a constitutional body, in which we have been registered as life members,” said Sharda.

Sahil Tayal, another graduate of the university, said both registered and unregistered graduates were being robbed of their right to have access to the functioning of the university through members elected from registered graduates.

“While we have urged the state government to take constitutional and legal recourse to get the implementation of the decision stayed and autonomous status of the university restored, we have also started gathering on a common platform, to initiate organisational steps for opposing the decision,” said Tayal, claiming that residents were determined to get the decision rolled back.

Leaders of various organisations claimed that the Center had no right to amend the Punjab University Act. “However, if any amendment is required it needs to be processed through the right democratic pathways in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha or Parliament,” said Pardeep Kumar, a former principal.

