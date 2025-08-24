Uncovered Lodhi Club underpass turns hazardous after every rainfall

Every monsoon, the uncovered railway underpass near Lodhi Club transforms from a vital commuter link into a flooded trap, leaving vehicles stranded and residents frustrated.

Advertisement

Damaged railings, non-functional sewerage system and lack of drain cover have turned the underpass into a safety hazard.

Even a short spell of rain is enough to render the underpass impassable for hours, with stagnant water getting accumulated due to a failed drainage system and broken infrastructure.

Advertisement

The situation has become a recurring nightmare for thousands of commuters who rely on the route daily.

Advertisement

Residents say water takes hours to recede, often forcing people to abandon vehicles mid-route or take long detours.

Despite repeated complaints over the years, the authorities concerned have failed to take concrete action. The underpass remains uncovered, unlike the RUB at Pakhowal Road, which has a shed to prevent water ingress. Locals argue that similar protective measures at Lodhi Club could significantly reduce waterlogging.

Now, the issue has caught the attention of the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC), which has directed the MC Commissioner to probe the matter and submit a detailed report by September 24.

The complaint was filed by activist Arvind Sharma of SBS Nagar, who highlighted structural faults and public safety risks in his submission to the commission recently.

The PSHRC, in its order, noted that the drainage system had failed and broken railings posed a threat to commuters. It emphasised the need for accountability and timely action, putting pressure on the civic authorities to respond.