DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Uncovered Lodhi Club underpass turns hazardous after every rainfall

Uncovered Lodhi Club underpass turns hazardous after every rainfall

article_Author
Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Aug 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A drain without cover near Lodhi Club underpass poses a threat to motorists and pedestrians. Himanshu Mahajan
Advertisement

Every monsoon, the uncovered railway underpass near Lodhi Club transforms from a vital commuter link into a flooded trap, leaving vehicles stranded and residents frustrated.

Advertisement

Damaged railings, non-functional sewerage system and lack of drain cover have turned the underpass into a safety hazard.

Even a short spell of rain is enough to render the underpass impassable for hours, with stagnant water getting accumulated due to a failed drainage system and broken infrastructure.

Advertisement

The situation has become a recurring nightmare for thousands of commuters who rely on the route daily.

Advertisement

Residents say water takes hours to recede, often forcing people to abandon vehicles mid-route or take long detours.

Despite repeated complaints over the years, the authorities concerned have failed to take concrete action. The underpass remains uncovered, unlike the RUB at Pakhowal Road, which has a shed to prevent water ingress. Locals argue that similar protective measures at Lodhi Club could significantly reduce waterlogging.

Now, the issue has caught the attention of the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC), which has directed the MC Commissioner to probe the matter and submit a detailed report by September 24.

The complaint was filed by activist Arvind Sharma of SBS Nagar, who highlighted structural faults and public safety risks in his submission to the commission recently.

The PSHRC, in its order, noted that the drainage system had failed and broken railings posed a threat to commuters. It emphasised the need for accountability and timely action, putting pressure on the civic authorities to respond.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts