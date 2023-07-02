Uncovered nullah in Shahi Mohalla poses risk to people in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, July 1

Residents are forced to face numerous problems due to the uncovered nullah passing through Shahi Mohalla near Damoria Bridge, here. Consequently, they have approached the Department of Local Government, urging them to commence the process of covering the drain.

The residents highlighted a recent incident where a seven-year-old girl fell into the uncovered nullah but was rescued by local people. To prevent similar incidents in the future, the residents insist that the nullah be covered at the earliest.

The worried people further expressed concerns regarding frequent sightings of snakes, mongooses and insects emerging from the nullah. Additionally, heavy rainfall causes the nullah to overflow, resulting in flooding of nearby houses with dirty water, they claimed.

Advocate Sagar Lakshya, president of the Shahi Mohalla Welare Society, said they had written a letter to Local Government Minister Balkar Singh, requesting that necessary instructions be given to the Municipal Corporation (MC) and other relevant departments. They demand the civic body should install a drainage pipe in the nullah and subsequently, construct a concrete roof to cover it. Once it was covered, timely cleaning of pipes must be ensured.

He said the nullah had previously been covered. However, its roof was dismantled in the past due to political influence without any alternative plan for the future. Now, the residents of the area were experiencing difficulties due to the uncovered portion of the drain near their residences.

The members of the society said there was no check on the dumping of solid waste into the nullah and the presence of illegal sewerage connections linked with it.

“While the nullah is covered in other locations, it remains uncovered near our houses. It poses risk to children playing in streets, as there is a possibility of them falling into the drain. Furthermore, during downpour, the overflowing water enters the houses. We urged the government to take necessary measures to cover the water body and address concerns related to it,” a woman said.

She said politicians often make numerous promises prior to elections but when they win elections, they fail to fulfill their commitments towards the development of the area.

Ravi Goyal, another resident, voiced the demand of the area residents to cover the nullah, considering that it had already been covered in many other areas.

“It is a fact that while smart city initiatives are being implemented in posh areas of the city, the residents of our locality are compelled to face extremely bad conditions due to the presence of the uncovered drain. The state government should intervene and direct the civic body to take stringent measures to cover it. Once the nullah is covered in a proper manner, MC could develop the covered portion into a park or street,” he said.

On the other hand, MC SDO Anshu Garcha said the nullah portion in the jurisdiction of the railways could not be covered by the corporation. He, however, claimed that they had suggested to residents that the civic body could construct a safety wall along the drain.

No check on dumping of waste

Residents said there is no check on the dumping of solid waste into the uncovered nullah and the presence of illegal sewerage connections linked with it. They said their locality is one of the least developed areas and they frequently experience foul smell emanating from the drain, which passes near their houses.